April is here, and this is the time of year to brush off the dolphin/mahi mahi fishing tackle. Hopefully we see a little better run than we did in 2020 because let’s face it, last year was a joke in the dump for the green ones. Anglers will need to venture out past the normal 70’-90’ reefs to find their action as the shallower reefs will slow to a crawl. No worries though because the deeper waters will be holding the fish!

The usual amberjack haunts will have it’s share of action. Use live bait on a 3-way swivel with the appropriate weight. Heavier tide will require heavier lead. Croakers, spots, and grunts work best for these arm shredding beasts. Bunkers do work, but tend to spin in heavy current and either cause a tangle or the jacks just won’t wan to touch it because they’re smarter than we think. Don’t be surprised if you catch a few grouper as well as it’s their spawning season and we all know that you catch the most grouper between January 1st and April 30th…the closed season. Use proper care when releasing them back (circle hooks).

Dorado fishing. It can be the time of your life, or you could question yourself on why you bought a $100k boat or just filled your friends boat with $800 of fuel. Last year we just never got the full run. Those more adventurous went to the other side and came back in with huge hauls which means they just never crossed over to the western wall. Look for the usual—temperature breaks, weedlines, color changes and mass quanities of flying fish. Bobo trolling works in a pinch, but you’re just spinning your wheels, I can’t stress enough to follow the food chain! As far as what baits and skirts to use, I personally think it doesn’t matter. I like all natural, so I run all naked baits. Every now and then I’ll send a chugger back to make some noise, but my success rate is much higher on naked ballyhoo. Use teasers, dredges, bowling pins…anything to create a bait school effect. Let’s cross our fingers for a good April dolphin run!

Capt. Chris Cameron

