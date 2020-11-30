The offshore and nearshore bite is going off. Fishing has been awesome as it usually is this time of year. Bunker pods have finally showed up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them like bluefish, king mackerel, and maybe a cobia if it isn’t too cold early in December. Use a 50lb. mono leader with a 1-2 oz weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can Knocker rig it, or fish finder rig work great too.

Take the pogies offshore for some great kingfish action in all the normal areas but be wary of the wind and good luck if you find a calm day. If you are not aware this is the time of year the blackfin tuna, sailfish and big kingfish show up – from now till mid-January. Bunker have been abundant, bait catching should be easy enough. Mahi fishing has also been picking up. This is the time of year they migrate south. It is not as good as the spring run but can definitely pay off! Use all the typical dolphin rigs. Smaller the better.

Hope you all have an awesome holiday and enjoy your families.

Capt. Chris Cameron

Fired Up Fishing Charters

firedupcharters@gmail.com

www.firedupcharters.com

www.sharkfishingcocoabeach.com

(407) 222-3573

