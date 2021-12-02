Fishing has been awesome as it usually is this time of year. Bunker pods have shown up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. Use a 50 lb. mono leader with a 1-2 oz. weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can knocker rig it, or fish finder rig it.

Take the bunker offshore for some great kingfish action in all the normal areas. This time of year, all the commercial guys are out there trying to support their families. Please try to not get in their way; it’s already hard enough with all the rules and regulations imposed on them/us. (You have no idea how hard they are making it!) When you see them out there doing circles, just give them the space they need to fish. There’s plenty of ocean…

Mahi fishing has been picking up as this is the time of year they migrate south. It’s not as good as the spring run, but can definitely pay off! We have been very successful using the regular king rods and king gear for mahi. But you can always use all the typical dolphin rigs. Ballyhoo and strip baits work just fine.

Every trip we are catching a few cobia. So keep a jig handy. The Fish and Dive Center has all the jigs you need. Talk to Nick; he will help you out.

Hope you all have an awesome holiday and enjoy your families!

Capt. Chris Cameron

Fired Up Fishing Charters

