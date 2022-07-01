Happy 4th of July! Fishing has been decent lately. A few mahi have been scattered around and a few cobia as well. Most of the mahi, kings and cobia have been on the reefs. Get your live bait and just go slow troll. The bunkers have been fairly easy to net lately. Watch your machines, look for the birds or, even easier, you can follow the fleet. They have been from the back basins to the pier.

Fun Day of Kings, Jacks and bunch of beautiful Reds aboard the Fire Fight with Capt. Joe.

This is usually the time of year that all the fish move in close to the beach. If you’re catching bait close, just start fishing outside the pods. Worst case, you don’t catch anything and head offshore anyway. Don’t leave fish to find fish. Tarpon and crevales have been around to have some fun with.

At some point later this month expect it to completely shut down and become a dump. Why, you ask? Every year we have the cold-water upwelling show up which chills the water drastically and usually shuts the bite down. This does a few things. It makes it harder to locate the bait and it pushes the fish out of the area until the warm water returns. It’s actually pretty cool. Check your bottom weights and I’m sure they will be nearly frozen. If that’s going on, then you can be sure the bite is gone. The other thing this does is it enables everyone on a boat to become a professional cobia fisherman. I personally feel that cobia should be off limits during this upwelling, but that’s for the rocket scientists to figure out because they clearly know what they’re doing. Yes, the cobia will show up at some point on those shoals. This is, by no means, a secret.

Let’s at least have just a little bit of etiquette. If a boat happens to spot a fish, let them fish. No need to rush up on them and start throwing your jig over their lines to attempt to catch the fish they spotted. Every year I see so much disrespect. And especially give the charter boats trying to make a living a little room. It’s already hard enough with a charter on board.

