March Madness is here, so bring on the cobia! This is the historic time frame here in the Central East Coast that the migration of cobia swims by us. Although we catch them all year long, this is usually the best time as the water is warming back up to the 70-degree mark. Free-swimming cobia are the most fun to target, in my opinion. A few things must come together though. One being sunny skies; you must be able to see into the water a little bit. And two, try to get as high as possible.

A hungry cobia is not a picky fish, nor are they the smartest. My bait of choice is a buck tail with a whole squid hooked on it. This gives a natural look and smell. There are many different types of baits and lures people use. Even the steel works well at times when they are debating what to eat at the boat.

I also like live bait. Bunker and pinfish work great too. It’s fun to watch a cobia go nuts trying to eat a livey. Sometimes there are days that you will see 30 fish and maybe only 2 actually eat or get “Fired Up” on a jig. I haven’t had many cobes turn down a live fish. Some say they will never turn down a live choice shrimp or their magic swim bait, etc. Fishing is just what it is: fishing. Some days they’re on fire, others they swim away from whatever you throw at ’em.

My gear of choice is 7-foot medium action rod with a light tip to jig the lure and enough backbone to stick the hook. Line is 40 lb. braid and a 50 lb. mono leader. If I’m using live bait, I use an 8/0 circle hook, and I hook the live fish through the back of the head and cast forward and past the fish.

Capt. Chris Cameron

