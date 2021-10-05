For those of you that have been waiting to catch something other than kings and tarpon or, I should say, take some fish home for dinner, wait no longer as the fall run is upon us. This is a great time of year to target the fish that migrated north in the springtime and are now migrating back home (if, in fact, that’s what’s going on). Mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna and sails will start to show up. We’ve already started seeing many phins hit the fish boards. Nothing huge, but a few decent ones for sure. The kingfish bite will start to heat up again as well, although November is historically the time of year that the larger schools come in. The fall run is generally not as great as the spring run, but it’s still decent fishing. It seems like many fish are being caught shallow, and on slow-trolled live bunker while king fishing.

Now is the time to start rigging your ballyhoo and concentrating on the temperature breaks and weed lines again. Start out in 100 foot or so, then go deeper. Don’t pass fish to find fish. Be sure to put out some naked ballyhoo for the sails. And don’t forget the shotgun rig—wire rigged and sent way out there.

Continue to use live bunker working the regular reefs. Don’t pass up the wrecks. Chances are, if there’s piles of bait on it, then something’s there. I had a slow day last week and decided to go try a wreck. The water was boiling with small sardines. My first pass through, I was doubled up with a fat king and bonita, then it was a bonita fire fight. Was a lot of fun!

Capt. Chris Cameron

