Port Canaveral Offshore – October 2024

We have been getting a lot of calls lately for the mahi-mahis. They are starting to show up for sure. If you dedicate the day to it, you’re likely to do well. Find the weed lines. We have been seeing them in the 250- to 300-foot depths. Small lures with small ballyhoo have been the best bet. While trolling we have gotten a bunch of sails lately too. It’s been good! While fishing in these depths be sure to hit your amberjack holes. Jack fishing has been as good as it gets. Use big buck tails or live bait. They’re not picky. But beware of the tax collectors…Bottom fishing has been great as well. Smaller baits like squid and cut bait will target your beeliners, vermillion, triggers and porgies. Please check your local rules and regulations regarding limits/seasons as they seem to change quite frequently. Larger bait including live bait on the bottom will target your red snapper and grouper. Again, check regs. Rumor has it red snapper may open this year for a few days. Who knows? I say keep it closed. Who cares at this point. I’d shut the entire ocean down for a year if it was up to me.

Cobia have been on fire! They are back again. Almost like it was March all over. Please check regulations again. We have found a lot of fish lately on the shoals and deeper on the rays.

Kings are going pretty good too. I know many don’t like kings for some reason, but they are awesome fighters and some great tasting fish. If you don’t believe me, take some to Grills and have them prep it for you.

