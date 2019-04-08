Prepping Your Camper for the Season

Spring is just around the corner and families are gearing up for camping season! So what does this mean?

As folks prepare to bring their units out of storage and take the cover off their beloved home on wheels, there are things to check before you head out on the open road.

Charleston hasn’t had near the harsh winter we had last year and we are all thankful for it.

Just because there was no snow or days upon days of freezing weather, doesn’t mean that your camper should work as efficiently as it did when you put it away during the first part of winter.

A lot of owners took the time to winterize their campers this year because they now understand the damage a “surprise” winter freeze can do to stagnant camper water lines and valves.

If you did take the time to winterize your camper, make sure you de-winterize your camper before turning any bypasses on the water heater, this insures that no Anti-Freeze enters the Water Heater.

Once all the colored (usually pink) Anti-Freeze is removed from faucets, toilets, shower heads, etc…, the bypass valves can be turned back to normal.

For those folks who didn’t winterize…

This allows water to flow directly into the Water Heater for camping.

For those folks who didn’t winterize, you need to put city water on your camper and run the system thoroughly to make sure there aren’t any minor leaks from a line being slightly cracked.

The most common issues we have seen in the past are the shower heads on the outside of camper(if equipped with outside shower), acrylic faucets and toilet valves.

It’s better to check these sooner rather than later. It’s also extremely important to get on the roof to clean debris off.

Check the caulking around seams, corners, skylights and vents. If you find yourself needing caulk for the roof, we recommend Dicor Self-Leveling Caulk.

It lays down flat and there is no need to pull up the old caulk…the new caulk is applied over the older caulk.

Should you have any questions, call us, we’re here to help!! Happy Camping, y’all!

Jay Morgan | The Trail Center