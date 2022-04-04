PRO TIPS – April 2022

Summertime is here. It’s the time of the year when I have to wake up at 4am to be on the water by sunrise. It’s the time of the year that fishing until dark means fishing until 9pm. Afternoon thunderstorms will be rolling in like clockwork. And it’s hot out there. It’s the kind of hot that sticks to you and greets you first thing in the morning as you walk out the door. And to be honest, I love it! I love this time of year, but there are a few things I do to beat the heat while one the boat.This month I want to share with you some tips to help you stay out on the water longer and free from dangers the sun and heat can bring.

1) Sun Protection – This is pretty basic and common knowledge BUT do YOU put it to use? Sunburn is a big deal. It can be painful, cause you to lose time on the water or even put you in the hospital. So, do you protect yourself from the sun? I am on the water close to 300 days a year. Even when it’s not hot out, I make sure I am covered with these protecting agents:

A) Sunscreen- I always keep a tube of 50 SPF sunscreen on board. I prefer the lotion over spray, as spray can leave black marks on the deck. It’s simple, easy, quick, cheap, and effective sun protection. Make sure to reapply every hour or so. Also, make sure to wash your hands after apply sunscreen so you do not kill your bait by reaching in the livewell with lotion covered hands.

B) Hat, Long sleeves, Pants, Sunglasses- Every trip, without fail, I wear a hat, a long sleeve fishing shirt, and fishing pants. Fishing specific apparel is light, cool, dries quickly, and most often has built in SPF. It is definitely worth the investment and also aids in keeping the no-see-ums at bay. I tend to look for shirts that have a hood that will completely cover my neck, and sleeves that are long enough to cover my hands. Many fishing apparel companies are adding a slot for your thumbs to keep the sleeves over your hands.

C) Buff- If you dislike wearing sunscreen, you may want to consider a buff. Buffs are designed to be worn in a plethora of ways. I prefer mine to cover my neck and ears, leaving my face exposed. It eliminates the need for sunscreen in these areas but also inhibits the cooling effects of a breeze.

2) Water – As summer progresses, temperatures will rise and your need for fluids will increase, and by fluids, I mean water. It is very important that you take time while on the boat to drink water. Staying hydrated will keep you on the water longer and decrease your chances of contracting heat-related illness. It is not uncommon for me to drink up to a gallon of water a day during the summer.

