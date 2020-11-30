PRO TIPS – December 2020

Hello and welcome to the December edition of Pro Tips with Capt. Jonathan Moss. We have found what so many of us have been looking for: the end of 2020. It has been a crazy year for all of us with it’s fair share of ups and downs. Like most of you, I started the year very busy with work and was blessed to be guiding six days a week. By March, Covid-19 was in full swing and my charters began to slow down. For me and my family, slowing down a bit was much needed as we had a two-month-old baby boy at home and I was starving for some quality family time. What none of us knew at the time was how long things would be slow. With that being said, as we approach the holiday season, let me encourage you to buy local and buy from small businesses. Those who own and operate these companies are a part of our community. Consider hiring a guide or gifting a charter to a family member or friend. It will be an experience to remember and I’m sure you’ll walk away with some newly acquired fishing knowledge!

I offer both fresh and saltwater charters here in Central Florida. Pictured here with me is new client Amy and her first fish ever, a trophy 9lb largemouth bass caught on an artificial lure! Also pictured (above) is Jay and Kent with their personal best snook. That was a fun day for the three of us. I even got to catch one!

Fishing has been fantastic lately and as it gets colder, the water should begin to clean up and the fishing will continue to improve.

Lastly, I want to invite you to watch my brand new show, “Captain’s Log”. The first season has been completely released. Episodes were filmed both inshore and offshore all over the state of Florida, as far north as Jacksonville and as far south as the Everglades. We even filmed an episode right here on my home waters of the Space Coast. Episodes are available to watch on the Waypoint TV channel and app (free app for your phone, tablet, smart tv, apple tv, roku and firestick), Amazon Prime Video and on our website, www.thecaptainslogtv.com.

Tight lines Y’all, and Happy Holidays!

Capt. Jonathan Moss

Go Castaway Fishing Charters

www.gocastaway.com

(407) 760-8593