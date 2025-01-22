PRO TIPS – February 2025

It’s February and 2025 is moving right along. So far we’ve had some cold days, pleasant days and days where I couldn’t find the off switch to the never ending wind machine.

On my last several trips out on the water (Mosquito Lagoon, Indian River and some local freshwater lakes) I have experienced, over and over again, anglers who have ZERO boating etiquette. There I was, on my poling platform, with three anglers, all with a rod in their possession, actively fishing, when this person in another skiff drives very close, passes me and starts fishing right in front of me, on the same shoreline, going the same direction. He literally cut me off. Now one could argue that this person is new to the sport and doesn’t know proper boating etiquette. Valid argument, except every time this happens to me, these “anglers “ are not newbies. THEY JUST DON’T CARE because when approached and respectfully confronted, it’s always the same expletive response.

As a full time guide, I strive to give my clients the utmost experience. We start at dark, making our way cautiously to the fishing grounds in low light, so that when the time is right, we are there and ready. Having someone just show up and ruin all that because they don’t give a flip is just unacceptable sportsmen behavior. I do not own the water or any of these spots—nor does anyone else. I will argue that tooth and nail. But, we as anglers must do better. We are all here to accomplish the same goal; catch fish. If someone is in the spot that you want to fish, go somewhere else. You should always have another game plan or go explore new areas. You might learn something. Please be considerate of others on the water AND at the ramp. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. “ We all know the golden rule; time for us to put it back to use.

Here’s a picture from a recent trip. Young Eli caught a stud of a speckled sea trout. This was his first time ever fishing any saltwater. These are the moments that make getting up early so worth it!