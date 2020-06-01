PRO TIPS – June 2020

What a year it’s been so far. Through all of the craziness, one thing remains the same: our love for fishing and the outdoors. Thankfully, in these uncertain times, our governor has declared fishing to be an essential activity. I believe he is correct. Fishing brings people together. It is an opportunity to step away from the daily hustle and focus on simpler, quieter activities. It is a true escape for many, and for some a challenge to test their skills.

Inshore saltwater sight-fishing is one of the most challenging forms of fishing in which an angler can participate. Stalking and catching these shallow water predators requires a stealthy approach, keen eye and an accurate cast. Anglers who do not properly prepare for such an undertaking, quickly find discouragement in missed opportunities.

HOW TO PREPARE:

1. Start with the Equipment. As a rule of thumb, I encourage anglers to always purchase the best fishing tackle that they can afford. This is not to say that cheaper gear won’t get the job done. Quality gear tends to be stronger, last longer and will save you money and heart ache in the long run. Additionally, one must maintain their equipment and look over their fishing gear prior to heading out on the water. Frayed lines, damaged knots and dull hooks all lead to lost fish. Take a few minutes the night before going fishing to review your equipment and make necessary repairs.

2. Practice. There are so many things an angler can practice prior to “game day.” New to boating? Practice launching and loading your vessel on a weekday when the ramp is not very busy. New to casting (especially to leery fish)? Practice casting in the front yard or a neighborhood pond. New to rigging lines? Practice knot tying everyday and learn how to tie them with your eyes closed. How well do you pole a skiff? Get out there and push around your buddies. Time on the poling platform is the only way to improve! There are so many tactics to practice, learn and master on your days off the water. Doing so will only increase your success on the water!

3. Relax. You’ve made it to the flats. The boat is ready. The gear is ready. YOU are ready! Now, relax. When you see that school of tailing redfish in front of you, remember all that you’ve worked on, take a deep breath and make the right presentation. You can do this!

I recently had the opportunity to spend some time on the bow of my skiff while filming my new fishing show, *The Captain’s Log*. I am pictured here with a beautiful Mosquito Lagoon Speckled Sea Trout, caught while using a DOA C.A.L. rigged weedless with an Owner 3/0 1/16th oz twist lock hook! Full episodes are available at www.waypointtv.com or you can download the Waypoint TV App on your smart TV. Until next time, tight lines and screaming drags,

Capt. Jonathan Moss

Go Castaway Fishing Charters

www.gocastaway.com

(407) 760-8593