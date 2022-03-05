PRO TIPS – March 2022

Hey there! Welcome back to Pro Tips! My name is Capt. Jonathan Moss and I am so glad that you are here. Spring is fast approaching and I am so thankful for that! Springtime brings the start of mild, yet warmer temperatures and calm, slicked out days. The perfect combination for some incredible days of fishing. A huge part of my success on the water is being prepared. Do you have a pre-fish checklist? Here are a few to-do’s on my list to be ready for spring.

1. Trailer Maintenance: I fish 20 plus days a month, so a properly maintained trailer is top priority. Start by confirming that your trailer lights are in good working order. It is imperative that your vessel can be seen by others while traveling to the ramp. Next, I inspect the tires and hubs for signs of future failure. Is there grease all over the inside of the wheel? Is there a lot of play in the wheel? Are the tires inflated to the recommended tire pressure? Every January I replace my wheel hubs as cheap insurance. Additionally, having tires correctly inflated is going to extend the life of your tire. These are cheap and easy steps that lead to a stress free day on the water.

2. Service Your Engine: It is so important to take the time to service your marine engine. Most manufacturers recommend a service every 100 hours. These services include an oil change, new filter, spark plugs, water pump impeller, thermostats and low unit oil. Additionally, you should inspect your fuel filter and sacrificial anodes and if necessary, replace them. There are countless how-to videos on YouTube that take you step by step on how to service your motor. Or you can reach out to your local marine mechanic. Regardless of the route you decide to take, this step is crucial to keep your engine shipshape.

3. Gear Up: Now is the time to check your fishing tackle and equipment. Does your line need replacing? Do the reels need fresh grease and bearings? How are the guides on the rods? Do they need rewrapping and fresh resin? What about your tackle box? What hooks, weights and lures need replenishing? The last thing you want to do is get out on the water and have an equipment failure or find out you are out of your favorite lures. Make a list of what you need and visit your local tackle shop to restock. This might just be one of my favorite pastimes. And while you are there, don’t be afraid to ask for any tips or fishing reports. Our local tackle shops are always happy to assist and point you in the right direction.

These are just a few things I do to be prepared for spring. As I’ve written before, the 5 P’s are always the path to success: “Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.”

Tight lines,

Capt. Jonathan Moss

Go Castaway Fishing Charters

www.gocastaway.com

(407) 760-8593