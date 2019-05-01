PUBLISHER’S NOTE

To our friends –

Mike and I are so sorry to share the news of the passing of our good friend Michael A. Maroni of Northport. Mike’s wife, Maria, is an avid angler who has graced the pages of Coastal Angler.

Mike passed on March 8, 2019, 57 years of age. Beloved husband of Maria. Cherished son of Forindino and Regina Maroni. Loving brother of Fred Maroni (Chris), Karen Cassidy, Jean Rhodes (Ed) and Laura Reisiger (Hal); dear brother in-law of Angela O’Neil (Rob), Karen Schmeider (Ed), Roger Sorcio (Amelia) and the late Joseph Sorcio, Jr. Fond son in-law of Ann Sorcio and the late Joseph Sorcio. Mike loved and raised his nephew Branden Sorcio and was also dear to his many other nieces and nephews.

In Mike’s memory donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, are strongly suggested and appreciated by his family.

Our love and prayers go out to Maria, Mike’s dad and the whole family and team of Maroni Restaurant.

–Mike and Lisa Danforth