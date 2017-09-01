Recreational Gray Triggerfish Season Open for Select Dates in September and October

Recreational gray triggerfish season will open to harvest in Gulf state waters Sept. 1-4, 9 and 10 and Oct. 7, 8, 14, and 15. The season remains closed in Gulf federal waters through Dec. 31, 2017.

Gear Requirements:

• Legal Gear: hook and line, spears, gigs

• Reef fish gear requirements apply

State Waters Harvest Seasons

Atlantic: Open year-round.

Federal Waters Harvest Season:

Gulf of Mexico: 14” FL; 2 fish bag limit within 20 reef fish aggregate. Closed through Dec. 31, 2017, reopening to harvest Jan. 1, 2018.

Atlantic: 14” FL; included in the 20 fish snapper grouper aggregate bag limit.

Habitat and Fishing Tips:

Gray Triggerfish, Balistes capriscus, inhabit hard bottom ledges and artificial reefs in water depths that exceed 80 feet. Because they prefer the same type of habitat, they are almost always found in association with red snapper. Triggerfish feed primarily on benthic invertebrates including crabs, sea urchins, shrimp, sand dollars and mollusks. Recreational anglers commonly catch triggers on squid or cut bait but they are also harvested by spear fishing. Triggerfish are notorious bait stealers and often frustrate anglers targeting larger snapper and grouper. Because triggerfish have a hard, bony mouth, it is very important to use a small, very sharp hook. Light to medium bottom fishing equipment with 20 to 50 pound test line is sufficient for triggerfish which average 2 to 4 pounds.

State Record: 12 lb 7 oz, caught near Pensacola July 15, 2001