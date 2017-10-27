The Sea Food Corner Coming Soon!

We welcome our new monthly columnist Chef Kyle Kryske to Coastal Angler Magazine Charleston. We’re looking forward to his knowledge and love of cooking sea food to transform this column to a popular monthly destination for all our readers. We’re fortunate to live in an area with an abundant variety of fresh delicious sea food, Chef Kryske will lead us down recipe paths that will make your next sea food meal even more enjoyable! Look For his column starting in our November Issue!

Chef Kyle Kryske is a native of Pascagoula, Mississippi. He has been cooking in restaurants for 18 years; in Mississippi, Alaska, North Carolina and South Carolina. Kyle has resided in Charleston for 15 years and is Chef de Cuisine at Coast Restaurant in Charleston, he is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, when he is not working he is either inshore or offshore fishing.