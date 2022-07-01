Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – July 2022

July is one of my favorite months of the year to fish the beaches from Melbourne down to Sebastian Inlet. The snook bite is very good in the Inlet as well as along the beaches. Fish live bait along the jetties in the day and fish Rapala Long Cast 14 lures, bucktail jigs and D.O.A. Baitbusters at night off the jetties for consistent action. If you are fishing the beaches from Melbourne south to Sebastian, use live bait rigged on a VMC circle hook, or anglers using artificial baits can use Rapala Long Cast 12 or D.O.A. 4” C.A.L. and Baitbusters fished in the trough to target snook from shore. Look for bait pods along the beaches from and use the Rapala Long Cast 14 to be able to reach snook, tarpon and sharks cruising the trough looking for a meal.

If anglers plan on fishing the flats, islands or mangrove shorelines in the Indian River Lagoon from Palm Bay to Sebastian, get out early and the bite will be good, but once the sun comes up, the bite will slow a bit. Topwater baits such as Rapala’s Skitter Walk as the sun comes up and as it sets should be a sure bet for trout, snook or redfish. If the fish wont hit topwater, go subsurface with the Rapala Twitchin’ Mullet and Twitchin’ Minnow. If soft baits are your preference, D.O.A. Shrimp and C.A.L. 4” jerkbaits in the mullet pattern or rainbow trout work well. Look for bait pods in the areas you are fishing and work the bait pods, cast under the mangroves and along the deeper parts of the spoil islands.

I don’t spend a lot of time fishing the creeks in July, but get in the creeks early for action on snook and tarpon as well as big jacks and sharks. After the rains the action can be great around the dams with live shrimp or artificial baits.

Whether fishing the beaches or the lagoon, be aware of the clouds forming and make sure to get off the water before you get caught in a lightining or hail storm.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Going Coastal Charters

www.goingcoastalcharters.com

321-863-8085

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.