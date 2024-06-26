Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – July 2024

June started out with heavy winds out of the northeast and rough seas making beach fishing tough. July should bring west winds and a lot of heat, and possibly some upwellings and cold water which shuts down the inlet bite. July is one of my favorite months of the year to fish the beaches from Melbourne down to Sebastian Inlet for snook, snapper, kingfish, jacks and tarpon from the beaches with live bait, artificial and on fly. Anglers can fish from the beach with live baits as well as their favorite hard and soft baits; good action should be had on all types. Look for schools of baits such as glass minnows, greenies or menhaden and fish bait pods close to the beach for consistent action.

The islands or mangrove shorelines in the Indian River Lagoon from Palm Bay to Sebastian should be good at early morning as long as there is bait in the lagoon. We could use some more rain to help push some of the bait out of the creeks and into the lagoon around the spoil islands and mangrove shorelines to keep the predators happy. Topwater baits such as Rapala’s Skitter Walk as the sun comes up and as it sets should be a sure bet for trout, snook or redfish. If the fish won’t hit topwater, go subsurface with the Rapala’s Twitchin’ Mullet or D.O.A. 4” jerk baits and 3” paddle tail baits. Look for bait pods in the areas you are fishing and work the bait pods, cast under the mangroves and along the deeper parts of the spoil islands. The bite will be early and shut down once the sun comes up and temperatures increase.

The creeks from Sebastian to Melbourne will hold snook and tarpon this month and hopefully we can get some rain to push water out. Fish the mouths of the creeks or way back in the creeks for big tarpon on live mullet, greenies or pilchards or go with topwaters early and late in the day. Fish the docks back in the creeks for snook as well as big trout, redfish and some jack crevalle.

Whether fishing the beaches or the lagoon, be aware of the clouds forming and make sure to get off the water before you get caught in a lightning or hail storm as they come up quick and can be very dangerous.