Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – May 2021

There are a lot of Threadfin along the beach outside of Sebastian Inlet and there have been Snook, a few Tarpon, kingfish, jacks and a bunch of sharks mixed in with the bait pods. The bait and the fish should be roaming the beaches throughout the entire month of May along with the Bonito and Kingfish. The Snook and some Redfish bite at the jetty has been good and should continue through the month of May with good catches in the evening and daytime on live pigfish and pinfish rigged on a 5/0VMC Circle hook and 50lb leader.

There should be some mullet coming into the lagoon from the ocean and if you can find the schools concentrated, you should be able to find big Trout on Rapala Skitterwalks and Twitching Mullet lures around the bait pods as well as snook, reds and jacks. Also, the Shadow Rap Shad fished along the mangroves and DOA Cal jerkbaits are good go to baits if you want to have a lot of success. The mullet will be making their home along the mangrove shorelines in Honest Johns canals, Hog Point, and all the coves along the shorelines as well as most of the spoil islands and some of the few flats with grass along them.

The bull sharks, Jack Crevalle and a few tarpon and snook are active in all of the Creeks from Sebastian to Melbourne already and should be there throughout the month of May. Rapala Skitterwalk topwater baits or the Shadow Rap Shad are go to hard baits, the DOA Shrimp & Terror Eyz are go-to soft baits and live finger mullet are the go to baits for the live bait guys. Look for shorelines and or docks with mullet or other baits around and key in on those areas. The mullet can be either free lined or fished under a natural cork. Best bite is early morning and at dusk.

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.