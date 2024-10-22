Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie Cswy. – November 2024

We had a windy October with hurricanes and a lot of rain, and the mullet run was slow into mid October as well. Hopefully, November will bring some more mullet, the water will clean up in the lagoon and, if the temps stay low, the fishing should stay good through mid to the end of November in the Indian River Lagoon and on the nearshore beaches from Melbourne to Sebastian Inlet.

The inshore snook bite was excellent in October with a lot of slot fish as well as over and under slot fish. The redfish bite was a little slower than anticipated, most likely due to the lack of mullet in the lagoon. Best bait has been live finger mullet or small pinfish and pigfish rigged on a VMC circle hook freelined around the deeper mangroves and spoil islands. Soft plastics from D.O.A. and Rapala hard baits have also been working well around the bait pods. As long as we have warm weather in November, the bite will stay consistent. If we get a heavy cold front, it will shut down the bite for a short time.

Thanksgiving is the kickoff for flounder season at Sebastian Inlet. The big flounder move into the inlet looking for the finger mullet moving through. Live finger mullet or mud minnows are the key baits, rigged on a fishfinder rig with 20 lb. fluorocarbon leader fished outside on the channel edges. I prefer to jig ½-ounce jigs with D.O.A. paddle tails or 4” jerk baits on the bottom using either Pro-Cure or strips of mullet or pinfish as an attractant. We catch a lot of flounder jigging, but not as many bigger fish with that technique. I also like to fish the mangrove shorelines with D.O.A. paddle tail and jerk baits rigged on VMC ¼-ounce jigheads.

If the seas stay down, the beach fishing can be good with action from sharks on topwater to mackerel, jacks, bluefish, pompano and tarpon depending on the bait situation.

Capt. Glyn Austin

Going Coastal Charters

www.goingcoastalcharters.com

321-863-8085

Capt. Glyn Austin is a lifelong Brevard County Resident and full time inshore/nearshore fishing guide. Glyn runs a 23’ Shoalwater tunnel boat which is comfortable for up to 4 anglers and will let us get shallower than most flats boats for inshore fishing and offers a smooth dry ride when fishing the Inlet and nearshore waters of Brevard County.