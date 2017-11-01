Sebastian Offshore

Capt. Doug Kaska

The month of October was a wild and dirty ride for most of us who ventured out. The weather was not very good at all for the month. I battled rain wind and anything else mother nature had.

The mullet run is in full swing and should continue for a couple of weeks. This is good for the person who wants to use live bait and slow troll or bottom fish. If you are going to bottom fish you will have to run out to the 170-200ft. The grouper will hit the mullet but you will have better success with live pinfish or grunts. You will also catch the endangered red snapper but remember they need to be released (hope you have a venting tool).

Dolphin, Sailfish and Bonito are a hit or miss at this time, look for rips edges and weed lines for your best action. Slow trolling live mullet or ballyhoo is the best to target these fish. Kingfish are staying near shore also. Slow trolling with live bait and using downriggers should produce some action and make those drags sing. Look for that brown bomber to be swimming at times as he makes his southerly trip to warmer waters. Always have that pitch bait ready as many different fish seem to look at the stern of your boat for a hand out.

I hope November brings better weather for us so we can make offshore fishing fun again. The Spanish Mackerel will be her for the winter months, this fish is always a fun addition to your fishing trip. If you don’t want to venture offshore you can fish near the shoreline for that ever wonderful tasting pompano. Tarpon are still swimming around the surf but are getting harder to catch as they also make their way to warmer waters. I hope you have enjoyed reading this. Hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Capt. Doug Kaska runs a 21’ Shoalwater cat style hull that will handle up to 4 people with ease and comfort with a smooth dry ride. If you are looking to fish the flats or go offshore this boat will do it. He runs the Evinrude 150 E-Tec which is quiet and very fuel efficient.

Capt. Doug Kaska

Fishing Charters

www.sebastianfishingcharters.com

321-368-9444