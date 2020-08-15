South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series AUGUST Report By Cameron Rhodes

While we didn’t get to celebrate the winners of the Carolina Billfish Classic in the traditional fashion, with a lively party for all participating families and friends, all of us at the Governor’s Cup were proud to see a great turnout of virtual support from both competitors and the community.

Folks celebrated by offering their congratulations via the radio, text, Facebook, and Instagram.

These gestures may seem small, but when you’re unable to hoist a fat check for a photo op in front of your competitors, family, and friends, the win doesn’t have quite the same climactic finish.

Nevertheless, this year’s winners of the Carolina Billfish Classic celebrated right.

After releasing one blue marlin and four sailfish, the Grander – a 62-ft Winter owned by Terrell Rhye and captained by Sean Dooley –topped the fleet of 47 boats to win the Carolina Billfish Classic.

Amid whoops and hollers, the Grander team proudly popped champagne beneath the steady wave of multiple billfish release flags at their home port at Ripley Light Marina.

The Grander and her top notch crew have had their share of big wins in South Carolina’s billfishing tournaments, with Captain Sean Dooley and mate Thomas Garmany winning the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series last year aboard the Jackpot.

A total of 10 blue marlin and 54 sailfish were released during the tournament, the first event of the 2020 Series.

Be sure to follow the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series on social media or visit govcup.dnr.sc.gov for the most up-to-date information on the 2020 season.

– Cameron Rhodes, is the social media coordinator and photographer for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series and is a proud member of Charleston’s billfishing community. *All Photo’s for this article are courtesy of Cameron Rhodes/SC Governor’s Cup

