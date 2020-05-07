South Carolina Governors Cup Billfishing Series May Report By Cameron Rhodes

Given the evolving situation with COVID-19, it’s difficult to schedule or plan events in our own daily lives.

Let alone offshore fishing tournaments targeting pelagic species like blue marlin and dolphin. Our community is hurting and so is our nation.

Many charter businesses are struggling to make ends meet, owners of sportfishing vessels are working hard to keep their businesses and employees afloat.

Countless tackle manufacturers and tackle shops are straining to remain open or are closed altogether.

Many local boat builders are keeping their staff safe by halting busy assembly lines.

It’s certainly an unprecedented time in our history. That being said, the sportfishing community remains resilient, hopeful, tireless, and unified.

We continue to see that every day on social media, in magazines, and via phone calls.

Across these channels, folks are encouraged to postpone fishing trips rather than cancel them.

People everywhere are being urged to support local businesses during these difficult times.

The South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series is honored to be part of such a caring community.

The Advisory Board of Directors of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series has been actively monitoring the developing situation.

Keeping close contact with Governor McMaster’s office in an effort to keep tournament participants, staff, and the attending public safe.

In addition, the Board and Series staff have been communicating with participants, sponsors, and the individual tournaments to account for their concerns and needs during these challenging times.

Following the guidance of leadership, the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament has been rescheduled for July 29 – August 1, 2020.

In addition, the Georgetown Landing Marina has asked for and received permission from the SC Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series Advisory Board to hold their 53rd Annual Blue Marlin Tournament August 12-15, 2020, and the date was changed.

Although the Series is slated to move forward with these modifications to the schedule.

It’s possible that the status of the 2020 season will have again changed by the time of publication of this edition of Coastal Angler Magazine.

We ask that you visit the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series’ website (govcup.dnr.sc.gov) or social media accounts to get the most up-to-date information.

We appreciate your understanding as we work together through these challenges while prioritizing the health and safety of the people of South Carolina.

– Cameron Rhodes, is the social media coordinator and photographer for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series and is a proud member of Charleston’s billfishing community.

You may also be interested in reading Improve Your Offshore Fishing Skills