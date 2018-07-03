Speak Spanish?

To say the Spanish have arrived would be an understatement! I thought they were going to jump in my boat this week.

A leisurely boat ride around the Charleston harbor or surrounding waters will get you into the right neighborhood and with a few easy tricks you can be grinning ear to ear with one of fly fishings favorite speedsters.

Let’s talk tackle. No need to overdo it here, as anything you’d use for redfish is adequate, albeit a tad heavy. Break out the small stuff! Rods as small as 5-7 weights can drastically improve your smile so why not use them?

These rockets will run fast but generally not very far, just stay tight and keep side pressure on the rod and let that reel’s drag sing. Spanish mackerel generally feed on small baitfish such as glass minnows and silversides so small flashy flies are in order.

Clouser minnows tied with white bucktail work terrific, however, the razor like teeth make quick work of the material- better off with synthetics.

Wire leaders will always be a “which side of the fence” argument among anglers.

Yes they allow you to land the fish once hooked with better percentages. However, I’ve found my hookup ratio is far greater using fluorocarbon leader material in the 30-40lb range.

It allows the Fly to look more natural, true, but are we sacrificing a bite off with no wire? Here’s a scenario that’s all to familiar….

You’re cruising out to catch reds, trout, or whatever you generally do and you run across a school of ravenous, airborne Spanish. You are not ready with the wire and the rigging and the clock is ticking fast.

Do you take the time to join a section of wire to your leader and haywire twist (knot) a fly to the wire or do you risk it with your leader and tie on a fly? If you have the right fly in the quiver it’s an easy choice.

Most flies utilize the entire hook shank to create the profile. The flies we like to tie for Spanish and other toothy predators employ a longer shank and the profile is tied to the rear portion of the hook only.

As table fare they are questionable, but as a fighter, they are highly prized

The result? No need for wire or complicated rigging! The small 1-2” exposed hook offers enough protection.

It’s a fun fishery that’s often overlooked. Accurate and long casts are not entirely necessary here so it’s great for beginning fly fishers. As table fare they are questionable, but as a fighter, they are highly prized- watch your knuckles!

Scotty Davis | Lowcountry Fly Shop | lowcountryflyshop.com

