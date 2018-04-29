Spring With The Kids

April showers bring May flowers, but in the Lowcountry, those showers bring a lot more than flowers. As we come into May, we really start to notice Spring in its full glory.

Flowers in bloom, Fresh leaves on the trees, Butterflies moving about in an air ballet with the scent of Honeysuckle on the wind.

All those showers help increase the local water temperatures, and as local fishermen, we start to see a number of smaller fish re-enter our inshore waters, like Pinfish, Whiting and Croaker.

These fish are the main few that bring a smile and a feeling of joy and accomplishment to a child when caught.

As we all know well, the school season will be ending soon. This could allow more opportunities to treat the kids to a day of fishing, so please allow me to present some information that may assist you with just that task.

The first thing we would have to think about when it comes to taking the kids fishing would be location. For those adults who have access to a boat, whether freshwater or saltwater, you could take them fishing off the boat.

Some children do quite well if taught correctly about boating, but unfortunately, for the majority, boating is not an option. So, then we look at maybe freshwater—local ponds and lakes.

Of course, without a boat on a lake most of the property around a large majority of lakes have been purchased and have become private, not allowing too many places to bring the kids fishing off the bank.

Local ponds can be fun if the pond belongs to your community. If not, then the ponds are considered private property, making it difficult to take the kids fishing. I know this sounds discouraging, but do not give up just yet.

So, in this day and age, the search brings us to free fishing piers, pay fishing piers, pay ponds and public parks.

For those not familiar, please keep in mind that some piers are set in freshwater and some piers are set in brackish or saltwater.

I myself tend to fish with children more often in the Charleston Harbor off of the Mount Pleasant Pier than off of piers such as the Folly Pier, which are stretched out off a beach and they tend to be a lot higher off the water.

The main reason I fish the piers in the Charleston Harbor is because of the species of fish, especially Pinfish when it comes to children.

Pinfish look and act very similar to freshwater Brim. They are just as aggressive, have a very similar shape and are usually plentiful.

The best of all—they do not require any special equipment other than a very small Carolina rig with a ½ ounce weight, accompanied by a 10-inch piece of 10-pound test fluorocarbon and a very small Octopus hook around a size 10.

This buddies up with a Sponge Bob rod or a Spiderman rod or whatever type of small rod the kids happen to have at the time.

The bait of choice? A tub of frozen Shrimp. The trick to the Shrimp will be to defrost them in cold water, then peel the shell of the Shrimp and cut the Shrimp up in quarter inch cubes.

This will be the perfect size to apply to that little number 10 hook they will be using, and it will be perfect to fit in those very small mouths of those Pinfish.

But make sure to keep an eye out because Pinfish are not the only fish that love those small pieces of Shrimp.

They might find themselves catching some Black Sea Bass, small Spadefish, Oyster Toadfish, Black Drum and Southern Puffer, amongst a lot of other species that could pop up at any time.

So, moms and dads, brothers and sisters, and friends, don’t forget the camera or keep your cell phone handy and a good hand towel to keep those hands clean so that you can help the little ones show off their accomplishments during a great day of fishing.

After all, they say a picture can last a lifetime but so can memories. Like I always say, good luck out there and have fun fishing!

