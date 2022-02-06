St. Johns River – February 2022

Now is the time for huge bass as the spawn is on! Shallow beds during full and new moon phases will produce the biggest bass of all year. Catch, photo and release these large female fish for the reproductive cycle to complete. The largest bass are lazy and will eat larger baits; big wild shiners, although expensive, are the absolute best bait for a trophy fish. Large wild shiners in pre-spawn areas (not more than 500 feet from the beds) can yield the monster you’re looking for. When throwing artificial, try using baits that mimic predators of fish eggs, namely lizards, shiners and bream. Lipless rattle-trap-style crank baits, soft-plastic lizards, and shallow surface lures like a Devil’s Horse work great.

Speckled perch (crappie) are feasting every chance they get during the spawn. Minnows are plentiful in the river system and grass shrimp round out their diet. Jigs tipped with minnows trolled along channel edges is a sure bet. Watch your depth recorder in the river bends while trolling and you will learn to see them before they strike the lures. Crappie spawn in colonies and bunch up; locate them and troll many passes for a bucketful of good eating. Florida crappie limit is 25 per person.

Shad are in full swing so go get them while they last. Small 1.5” tandem shad darts with a trailer spoon trolled against the current at 1.5 to 2.0 mph should get a strike in shad alley, between Mullet Lake Park south all the way to Puzzle Lake.

Finally, the 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby ends February 28 at sunset. Hurry, there is still time to win! Visit www.coastalanglermag.com/orlando to learn how to register.

CHARLIE McCULLOUGH

Coastal Angler Magazine

charlie@coastalanglermagazine.com