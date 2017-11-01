Strike Zone Collects Supplies for the Keys

On September 17th, Strike Zone Fishing in Melbourne spearheaded a drive to collect supplies to aid the relief efforts in the Keys after Hurricane Irma. The outpouring of generosity from the community quickly made the original truck planned for the trip too small. Pallets of framing nails, roofing nails, construction grade trash bags and tarps piled in. Donations of chain saws, cleaning supplies, pet food and personal supplies continued to arrive over the two-day collection period. Deputy Mayor Andrea Young acquired 1000 pre-packaged meals, and Penske Truck Rental donated their largest truck to accommodate the donations. Dan Agent volunteered to make the drive, making multiple stops throughout the Keys along the way. A huge thank you to all that aided, donated and cheered the volunteers on! The Strike Zone Family came together and showed support for the Keys!