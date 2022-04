Surf Fishing Report – April 2022

We could see more wild days for surf fishing along the Space Coast in April. Days with strong winds and current could make it difficult for most to establish a game plan to combat the conditions. Those that persist could be rewarded with a red hot bluefish bite, large pompano, black drum, or blacktips.

Black drums are still mulling around from Cape Canaveral to Melbourne Beach. These fish prefer fresh shrimp and clams on the inside trough at the beginning to mid-outgoing tide.

Pompano in the XL size should continue to push into area waters at an increased rate as the water temperature correlate. Surf fishing with pompano rigs on the outside bar and second should do the trick. Fresh sand fleas, Fishbites, and tipped peeled shrimp work wonders.

The most reliable of species in large numbers should continue to be the bluefish, ranging up to 20 inches. Use fresh chunked bait, shrimp, and live sand fleas. Bluefish provide a fun and acrobatic fight for any angler. They also prove to be good table fare when the meat is treated properly.

Shark fishing charters won’t hesitate with the blacktip spring migration underway. These sharks will also account for a percentage of your fish catches with an easy meal restricted on the line. Oftentimes look to the horizon and you can see them jumping and spinning past the breakers.

Please, not only have the required shark fishing permit licenses, but practice catch and release of these integral species.

