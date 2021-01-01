Surf Fishing Report – January 2021

Surf fishing in Brevard County over the past few weeks brought a new variety of species to lure. The cooling water temperatures delivered flounder, redfish, bluefish, pompano and more. Finally the weather has diminished for a sustained period of time, bringing with it a cheerful holiday spirit to be celebrated by all. After months of grueling easterly flows, dirty water and seaweed galore, the welcomed sight of calm seas and clean water is worth cheering about! The winter surf fishing season has finally taken hold and there’s no better time than now to get out and enjoy the offerings along our coast.

This time of year is favored by many tried and true surf anglers due to the prestige of our famed pompano run. It’s finally underway and consistent catches can be had by those who make the effort. Pompano fishing tactics can be thorough or broad based on your approach. To catch them particularly requires skill and patience, oftentimes both simultaneously. Fisherman will be seen littering the shores of the sun dotted Space Coast waiting eagerly for the rods to bend. Persistence and study will be the key to multiple banner days of surf fishing glory.

Surf fishing anglers paying special attention to tides, water clarity and bait concentration will find the most success. Pompano catches may fulfill your inner fever for the species, but don’t underestimate the other species that accompany the season. Black drum, Spanish mackerel, redfish and flounder won’t be an uncommon beach catch. Pompano rigs remain the go to choice for the above mentioned species, rigged with live or dead bait tipped with Fish Bites. Look for sloughs, troughs and tidal rips to find higher concentrations of predatory fish feeding. Work these zones with fresh clams, sand fleas, shrimp or lures to entice opportunistic fish.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters@gmail.com

www.cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672