Surf Fishing Report – May 2021

Surf fishing will be firing on all cylinders again in May, with big catches hitting the beach! The clean water accompanied with ideal water temps we saw in April will continue to offer enormous bounty for surf fishing anglers on the Space Coast. Astonishing numbers of whiting, keeper pompano, and sharks will continue to headline the catches, along with a resurgence of bluefish and mackerel. Cocoa Beach to Sebastian Inlet are expected to produce astonishing catches of bull whiting, limits of pompano, bluefish and sharks. While particular beaches will have a hot bite one day and slim bite the next, the swarms of whiting and pompano are on the move.

Setting up miles in one direction or the other could mean staying in the meat or striking a blank on the previous day’s success. The focus on food concentrations of crustaceans and baitfish will determine the banner days versus the “should have been here yesterday” moments. Shoreline shark fishing will continue to reign as a consistent and exciting fishery. Blacktip migration patterns are in full effect with line of sight views from the beach seeing multiple airborne sharks clearing the surface outside the breakers. With that being said, they’re also cruising closer in on the first and second trough, snatching up whiting and blue runners at every opportunity. Savage power and ferociousness are the words that come to mind when these supercharged species bend the rod. But blacktips aren’t the only species we catch regularly. Other superstars include lemon sharks, Atlantic sharp nose, and sandbar sharks. Shore-based shark fishing trips are producing anywhere from three to seven, caught within a four-hour span, and, of course, and all released immediately.

Pompano fishing will continue its upswing in May as these fish are charging back north with correlating water temperatures. The schools are scattered currently with separate groups of fish spread from South Florida waters north into Volusia County. Sand fleas remain the top bait of choice tipped with white clam Fishbites and the electric chicken crab scent. Tidal swings have commanded the numbers of fish being caught with varying days producing results on the outgoing or last of incoming. Another trend that will remain consistent in May is the afternoon to evening bite, whether the sun is high overhead or setting, firing off for big pompano ranging from two to four pounds. With the variety of life in the surf, make sure to set days aside for your opportunity to reap the rewards of the sea’s bounty.

