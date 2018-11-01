Surf Fishing Report | Nov 2018

John Detmer

November arrived with a brand new crop of predators for anglers to try their luck and/or new surf fishing tactic’s against. Bonnethead sharks, bluefish, whiting, sheepshead and more are in the surf this time of the year. As the weather changes to a more dominate fall / winter pattern my angling instincts drive me again and again to the surf. I just don’t know what I’ll catch on any given day. Might catch a nice redfish one day and several blues and whiting the next. Anglers should note this change and be prepared for it on a yearly basis.These yearly transitional periods mark the times that surf anglers must adjust to as they move from cycle to cycle or fall to winter in this case on our Brevard County Beaches.

Anglers fishing the surf are repotting catches of sharks, whiting and blues 14-17 inches from Port Canaveral to Sebastian Inlet. Additionally,there are reports that bait pods are still in the surf which is having the effect of drawing the larger predators closer to shore. One current beach surf fishing tactic is to catch your bait (mullet /spots) with a castanet.Then with a single hook (3/0 to 5/0) circle hook cast the live hooked bait into the trough and wait for the bite.From inlet to inlet live and cut bait,clams,fishbites are all producing good results for surf anglers.The best fishing times, are at first light and early evening.

Tip: Anglers should keep a close eye on their surf fishing tackle during this time of the year. Blowing sand, salt spray and dropping your rod in the saltwater or day sugar sand can really wreck a good days fishing. So take care of your gear and rinse it off with a light fresh water spray after each use. Dry immediately and store in a cool dry place until your next surf fishing trip. If the rod and reel should fall in the saltwater for some reason, I suggest you take the reel to a professional for appropriate cleaning right away.

