Surf Fishing Report – November 2022

With the pompano run upon us and the mullet run still trickling through, Space Coast surf fishing has taken off! November is one of my favorite months to surf fish because of the variety of species and transitioning of seasons. If you’re surfing or swimming, pick up your toes! It’s lively out there. If you’re fishing, be ready for anything to grab the bait. Sharks, snook, jack crevalle, tarpon and pompano are crushing the surf from Cape Canaveral to Sebastian Inlet.

The seaweed has abated for the most part, with certain areas clearing more than others. During tides it will wash along the bottom with broken bits of sargassum and sticks from the storm. On a lower tide cast out further, and on the higher tide it seems the inside trough has better conditions. No matter what you’re after, I would definitely take advantage of the season by exploring the methods to catch the species currently active.

Pompano rigs with Fishbites and fresh peeled shrimp have been responsible for small black drum, whiting and pompano. Lots of small pompano are making up the majority of catches, with a few keepers in the mix. The larger migration of pompano should be arriving at anytime in November once the water temperature begins its decline. Until then, if it’s table fare in mind, pick away at the aforementioned species. For traditional methods with pompano rigs, cast out and set in the rod holders.

With that being said, the name of the game until the water temperature drops will continue to be the mullet run. Take advantage of this by using a freelined mullet or Rapala plug. Bucktails and swim baits are also accounting for great catches of snook, tarpon and jack crevalle. When you see the surface foaming with frantic baits, cast beyond and retrieve on the edges of the bait schools. Use anything from 20-40 lb. braid and 30-60 lb. fluorocarbon leader.

There’s plenty of opportunities in the surf here in the Central East Coast region. If you’re new to the area or want to learn more about surf fishing the Space Coast, give us a call or visit our website to book a trip. We specialize in private lessons and charters to get you up to speed on the surf fishing tactics that will ensure you see success.

Have fun and get out there to enjoy this special time of year.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters@gmail.com

www.cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672