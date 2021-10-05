Surf Fishing Report – October 2021

Fall is upon us and what an exciting time it is for surf fishing anglers on the Space Coast. The annual fall mullet run will be ignited into another dimension with the baitfish pouring down our coastline. Mix this annual occurrence with a change in the weather and water temps and look for a dynamic fishery over this fall period. Snook, tarpon, flounder, jack crevalle, bluefish, sharks and much more compete for the available resources. Many days can turn into an all out feeding frenzy with shark and fish species hurling through the air leaving the waters surface boiling with action.

Look for snook fishing to reign supreme as the top topic of discussion during the mullet run. This time of year has always been a favorite for most as the ease of access and productive opportunities go hand in hand. Simply grab a spinning rod rigged with 20-40lb braided line accompanied by a swim bait, diving plug, or top water action and walk the shores casting and retrieving in the various pockets of concentrated baitfish. This opportunistic approach results in the full gamut of species to ensure to stone goes unturned. Matching the hatch of the size of baitfish also brings another level of success so always be keen to adjusting lure size for those reasons.

Snook fishing won’t be the only fishery firing off with the change in the weather. Tarpon and sharks will be hammering the migrating baitfish pods and the multiple fish species that coincide with this natural event. With the bluefish and Jack crevalle becoming so concentrated on these bait pods, the shark and tarpon lie beneath pouncing the entirety of the water column to capitalize. Generally the larger of the tarpon and sharks will be just outside the surf casters range but this mullet run phenomenon provide just the opportunity one needs to bring them into the first and second trough making these species accessible for live bait casters or artificial lures.

Not to be outdone by the headliner species of snook, tarpon and sharks, but the whiting, pompano, Jack crevalle and bluefish make for a perfect family fun fishing trip. Highly active and engaging for all ages this time of year makes a rod bending seem like a breeze. Fish species ranging in all sizes will be abound with this flood of food charging down the waters edge. Look for sand fleas, fresh shrimp and clams rigged on a pompano rig tipped with Fishbites to keep the volume coming. This time of year the first large schools of pompano began to show from the north escaping the cooling waters and wintering to the south. All in all for surf fishing anglers this seasonal event feels like Christmas comes early, so get out and take advantage of this transitional and rich fishery over the course of the period.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters@gmail.com

www.cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672