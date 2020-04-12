The Offshore Report – April Forecast By Capt. Will Adams

Summer has always been the most popular time for offshore fishing in Charleston, but as a charter captain, I’ve slowly learned different techniques that yields just as many fish and makes the off season just as enjoyable.

Black bass are quickly becoming my biggest request and during our colder months I’ve had my best luck in 65’ water using jigs and cut squid.

Another popular request recently has been trigger fish.

Generally I go to 80’-100’ water and most are suspended anywhere from 50’ to 70’ above live bottom using cut bait and smaller pieces of squid.

Vermillion snapper have always been a choice catch and during the winter/spring months they tend to be in about 90’ of water and prefer cut bait and squid.

I’ve had some great catches in about 120’ where we’ve caught some of the largest I’ve seen.

The restriction on American red snapper has been very successful from what I’ve seen in the last few months, I’m catching bigger and more than I’ve seen in recent years, it’s an invasion!

I’m catching dozens anywhere between 65’ and 100’ using live bait and cut squid.

Jolthead porgy’s are being caught with more frequency in 65’ to 90’ and my clients always enjoy the good fight they put up.

White grunts have high numbers and great size in about 65’ using cut squid and are another new favorite in the past few months.

Cobia haven’t been as prevalent this year, but I’ve come across a few in 90’ water and they’re usually accompanied by dusky and sand tiger sharks.

One fish I thought I’d never see in abundance is the scorpion fish, but I’ve caught quite a few in just the past few weeks in 90’ and they’ve made my clients trip unforgettable.

With the warmer weather slowly approaching, lots of action is starting on top water and it’s only a matter of time before the Gulf Stream sends even more fish our way.

Capt. Will Adams – Write off the Rip Charters Tel 843-270-0909 or email: writeoftheripcharters@gmail.com

