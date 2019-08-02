Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For August – Capt John Ward

August is upon us, long hot days with boiling hot water inshore but the bite is holding strong. Weather patterns are typical of the season with humid days with lite winds.

They can make for some early morning great topwater action throwing hard baits walking the dog across a sheet of glass with anticipation of a strike from a hungry : trout, redfish, ladyfish and or jack.

The water has been alive the first couple hours of daylight each day. We have been doing a lot of float fishing lately with popping corks in shallow areas.

This is mostly because any bait on the bottom instantly gets attacked for one of many variety of bait stealers.

The front beach has been active while chasing schools of menhaden and finding fish like tarpon, jacks and sharks, we have also been finding some large spinner and blacktop sharks following behind shrimp boats.

At the nearshore reefs we are having success on the surface with fish like king and Spanish mackerel and barracuda live lining bait like menhaden and mullet along the surface.

The Spadefish have been beat up over the last couple of months and haven’t been hovering on the surface as much, but we are still catching a few deeper in the water column with bait like squid and pieces of jellyfish.

With the inshore bite, water clarity and moving water has been the key to stay on a successful bite.

With about five good days of flood tides above six feet we should see some good opportunities to chase some tailing redfish in the short grass in the flooded grass flats, we have been having best success with smaller closer and crab pattern flies.

Stay hydrated out on the water, and keep moving to stay cool, but just remember that the Fall fishing season and our best bite is just around the corner..

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

