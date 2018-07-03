The Southside Report ~ July Fishing Forecast

Hot Weather – Hot Fishing. ‘Reel, reel, reel…get’em’. That sums up near-shore reef and in the Lowcountry creeks and rivers fishing coming in July.

After a slow spring start you can count on fishing at the reefs to be back to normal.

With warm waters you can find the usual species at the reefs, big redfish, black bass, a variety of sharks, the occasional lingering cobia, Spanish mackerel, etc… .

The issue is what do you target. Live shrimp and menhaden on the bottom with heavy tackle will catch everything. Menhaden or larger bait fish under a balloon can bring in sharks, King mackerel, and all the larger predators.

Spade fish will be prolific. 12 lb flouro leader to a 1/0, or smaller, circle or kale hook threaded with shrimp or pieces of a jelly ball will provide terrific action.

For a change, use an 1/8 oz or ¼ oz Z-Man black or green jig head with a Z-man Opening Night, or other light color swim bait on a light spinning rod.

I’ve caught big cobia on this little bait. Cut bait on heavy tackle for sharks is always fun.

In-shore. Early and late in the day provide the most comfortable times, BUT the tides are everything when fishing the Lowcountry rivers and creeks.

Throw shrimp under a cork on the flats or use a sinker and throw the shrimp to the grass lines, creek openings, points, under docks, etc… .

GULP! Shrimp also work under a cork. You can pull redfish, trout, and flounder using these methods.

Keep that Z-man rig handy, too. Works great for all of the slam species.

Always throw the Z-man rig in 7-to-10 ft of water off a drop-off to check for big Redfish.

For additional fun put a blue crab on a big hook and sinker on the flats – Bonnet head shark bite will be terrific.

Send me a note if you want to know more about fishing the Lowcountry Estuary.

Capt. Jerry is a retired Army Officer, disabled veteran, and former educator who welcomes all military members, veterans, first responders, and families with Special Needs children at a discount.

Capt. Jerry Newman / Johns Island Fishing

johnsislandfishing.com / 843.408.2035

captjerrysc@gmail.com

Instagram: captjerrynewman

facebook.com/JohnsIslandFishing/