Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For APRIL By Capt. John Ward

With April here Spring has sprung and our inshore waters are becoming more alive daily . Increasing water temperatures and longer daylight hours are bringing inshore more bait which also brings in more warmer water seasonal species.

We are lucky to have had a mild winter after the previous years brutal cold water temperatures which killed some redfish and a good many trout, but mild winter will aid in getting our speckled trout population back up to good numbers.

The water clarity is slowing fading and the trout are moving into shallower waters, so we have been switching to brighter color soft plastics and hard baits.

Popping corks with live minnows and shrimp are starting to produce on creek mouth and shell points.

The Sheepshead bite has been on fire

The redfish are starting to break up from their large winter schools , and moving from the protection of the hidden shallow creeks and warm of flats, now that the bait has arrived and given the dolphins something else to prey upon .

The Sheepshead bite has been on fire inshore around : docks, rocks and other structure with high volume of small and medium fish eating fiddler crabs, sand fleas, oysters and shrimp.

This month we should see the arrival of good numbers of : ladyfish, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, jacks and sharks.

Remember don’t get discouraged with spring fishing , just keep adjusting your tactics between winter and summertime spots and tactics, due too the weather changing daily from 40-80 degrees.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

