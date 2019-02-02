The Southside Report ~ For February By Capt. John Ward

With the month of February, hopefully we are in the final month of the winter doldrums. So far we have escaped any long period of really cold temperatures and the water temp has been hovering around mid to low 50’s.

Hopefully things remain this way through our final month of winter to help our trout population recover from our brutal winter last year.

The inshore bite has been hit or miss, largely dependent on the weather. On the warmer days with good sun the redfish and trout have been much more aggressive.

They have been easier to locate and we have been doing really well on soft plastic baits.

For the final stretch of winter we like to downsize the bait ( changing the soft plastics from 3.5-4” with 1/4 oz jig head to a 2.5” soft plastic and a1/8 jig head) and use a flourocarbon leader.

The redfish are schooled up nice on the flats and in the backs of smaller feeder creeks to stay warm and for protection against their main predator Bottlenose dolphins.

The trout have been hanging on the edges where the water drops of from 5-15 ft, and a slower retrieve and lighter tackle set up helps to capitalize on the soft bite.

The sheepshead seem to enjoy the cooler temps and have been staging in larger numbers around docks and rock piles.

They have been really aggressive on : oysters, shrimps and fiddler crabs.

During the winter we’re on the water less because of the weather and less business.

We really like to devote more attention to our boats, motors, and tackle, so that we’ll be ready when the warmer weather approaches this Spring and summer.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water. Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

