Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For JULY By Capt. John Ward

The middle of summer is upon us the water is hot and the air is humid, we have been starting early to find a hot bite.

Some of the early starts to try and beat the heat, have been producing some nice flat mornings with some explosive topwater action.

Working some points, creek mouths and some submerged structure with topwater lures such as: Zara spooks, skitter walk , and top pups.

They have been getting some explosive strikes from trout, redfish and flounder the first 2-3 hours of day light.

The calm morning before the seabreeze picks up have made it easier locating predators crushing bait swimming on the surface.

At high water we have been doing well throwing popping corks

At high water we have been doing well throwing popping corks with 18-30” leaders with live shrimp and or finger mullet to produce a good variety of fish.

From trout, ladyfish, bonnet head sharks, flounder, blues and red drum.

Fishing the deeper water and beach front with the moving tide the shark bite has slowed down with the numbers but the size is much better than the previous 2 months.

Also the bull redfish bite has been good when using large chunks of crab, mullet and menhaden.

In the nearshore waters from the reef and live bottom numbers we have had some real fun targeting groups of schooling spadefish, spanish mackerel, and little tunny on the surface.

The variety of bottom fish continues to be impressive if you can get the larger fish.

The cobia have moved back out to deeper water but the variety of bottom fish continues to be impressive if you can get the larger fish.

Triggerfish and snapper are loving cut bait and vertical jigs, and the kingfish, amberjack and barracuda have been doing well when slow trolling live baits ( mullet, blue runners, and menhaden ).

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

You may also enjoy reading Which Bait Do I Need?