Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For June By Capt. John Ward

June has arrived, along with water temperatures holding in the mid to upper 70’s to lower 80’s and will continue to rise until September.

The days are longer and temperatures are warmer which means longer days and more species in our waters to target.

Most of our summer seasonal species have arrived that we have seen or caught all with the exception of a tarpon ( which they are probably here, but I typically don’t see any numbers until July).

We had a mild winter and it looks like the trout numbers are really making a nice return.

We have mostly been targeting them on high water using popping corks with live bait underneath an 18-36” leader.

While doing so have been also getting a mixed bag of: spanish mackerel, ladyfish, bluefish, and small jacks.

Low water inshore we have been working structure areas for the redfish using a Carolina rig with live and or cut bait.

While doing this the reds are not as tightly bunched up as they have been ( January-April).

We are picking up 2-3 here and there, but not catching 30-40 at a time like in the cooler months.

The bull redfish and large black drum have been biting well in deeper water around: rocks, bridges and the jetties.

We have been doing quite well using: 1/2 blue crab, mullet and menhadden.

When all else isn’t going your way the inshore shark fishing has been as good as it gets.

With good numbers of : sharpness, sandbars, spinner, blacktips, and bonnetheads in all water depths.

We have been having some luck with the stable weather patterns and calm winds.

This has allowed us to get out to the nearshore reefs and live bottom numbers within sight of shore and doing really well.

The Cobia bite has been on fire over the last 3 weeks and should start to taper off over the next couple of weeks.

Make sure that you always have a pitch bait ready because they have a curious nature and have been coming to check out the boat on arrival to the reef and live bottom numbers.

The big excitement for the nearshore waters is the arrival of the hungry surface feeding spadefish.

They will produce some drag screaming fun on some lite tackle spinning gear.

The nearshore reef has really come alive lately with the arrival of : weakfish, bluefish, triggerfish , barracuda, sharks, mackerel and spadefish.

We have been doing well with the bottom fish using cut bait and jigs, and the schooling fish on the surface have been crushing diamond jigs and soft plastics .

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

