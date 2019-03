With the arrival of March, hopefully Spring has sprung and any approaching cold fronts will be minor ones.

No matter what the Spring temperatures bring us warm or cold all wildlife reacts to the increasing amount of daylight that grows with the approach of Spring.

Bait will slowly start to fill or creeks and activity and variety of species will increase daily.

The speckled trout have been staging off the edges of flats and creek mouths in 8-15’ of water, they prefer a slower retrieve.

Most of our strikes have been near the bottom, the color of soft plastic hasn’t made that much of a difference lately.

The red drum are still in large groups on the flats and around structure ( docks, rocks and oyster beds) but their patterns have been changing daily.

With the warmer temperatures and arrival of bait, a variety of live, dead and artificial baits is always a good thing to entice a bite on slower days ( bait shrimp and blue crab have worked best lately).

The sheepshead bite has been strong inshore and around the nearshore reefs with majority of the larger fish coming off the reef.

Before the warmer weather is an everyday occurrence it’s a great time to take care of some boat, motor, trailer and rod/reel maintenance so that your prepared before the optimal boating and fishing weather is here.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water. Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

