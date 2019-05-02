Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For MAY By Capt. John Ward

May has arrived and our waters are coming alive with large amounts of bait moving in along with more species to target.

With the water temperatures holding steady above 68 degrees I am excited to see the arrival of our seasonal species ( Inshore): sharks, ladyfish, jacks, mackerel , flounder, and bluefish.

Over the last four months on charters our main target species has been redfish , with a back up plan of trout and sheepshead.

The warmer waters and more species to target brings the excitement of catching a variety of fish on each trip.

On high water we have been working points, creek mouths , and rips with popping corks with 18-36” leaders with your favorite live or artificial baits.

We catch mostly sea trout and ladyfish, with a few blues, spanish mackerel, and flounder mixed in.

The warmer temperatures have brought plenty of bait back into our inshore waters and with a cast net around low tide we have been catching: small shrimp, finger mullet and menhaden.

During low tide we are still fishing around structure ( docks, rocks, blow downs, and shells) using a carolina rig with a #2 circle hook for some steady action of : redfish, flounder, black drum, sheephead, and trout.

This has been our first consistent action so far this year with some larger fish inshore ( sharks, bull redfish, and giant black drum).

We have mostly been fishing deeper water near ( inlets, jetties, rocks and bridges) using a carolina rig with 50 pound leader and 7/0 circle hooks with 1/2 blue crab or chuck of fresh fish for bait.

The nearshore reef has really come alive lately with the arrival of : weakfish, bluefish, triggerfish, barracuda, sharks, mackerel and spadefish.

We have been doing well with the bottom fish using cut bait and jigs, and the schooling fish on the surface have been crushing diamond jigs and soft plastics.

Go outside and enjoy this weather and good fishing before the dog days of summer.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

