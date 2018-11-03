The Southside Report ~ November Fishing Forecast for Kiawah, Seabrook & Edisto Islands

With most of October still feeling like summertime with daily highs in the low 90’s, November and a few cold fronts will bring a welcome change that Fall has finally arrived.

The bull redfish have been starting to school up in good numbers near the inlets and along the sandbars off the front beaches.

They will likely hang around in good numbers until early December when they will start to move offshore to begin to move out to around 90ft of water the spawn.

We have had good luck targeting them with a carolina rig with 3-6oz of weight to hold against the current, and cut bait (crab, mullet, bluefish, and ladyfish) on 7/0 circle hook.

With these larger fish I always suggest using heavier tackle to reduce to fight time so it is not so stressful for these larger breeding fish.

Also, when when targeting the larger bull redfish in waters deeper than 25ft to make sure to know proper releasing techniques with reviving and venting.

We are still seeing plenty of tailing fish around the flood tides in the grass flats, small weedless crab and shrimp patterns have been working well on the fly rod, but weedless spoons and soft bodied mullet have been working the best.

The bait has been thick with the mullet run in full swing and we have been having our most successful trips using popping corks near high tide.

The Bomber corks have been my favorites to use with the titanium stems that resist bending and kinking.

Popping corks with 18-30” leaders fishing near creek mouthes and points are producing high numbers of sea trout, bluefish, ladyfish, and redfish.

Bait of choice has still been live shrimp with plenty available in the creeks with a cast net around low tide. The nearshore and reef fishing has been as good as things get on the calmer days.

We are still seeing a few spadefish on the surface, along with large schools of spanish mackerel , bluefish and false albicore.

Following the birds have been the best method of targeting the surface feeders, and using casting jigs and spoons.

Bottom fishing along the reef we are starting to see large schools of redfish and weakfish with live bait and jigs working best.

Between hunting, fishing, and college football November will be one of my favorite months to live in the low country.

Over the next 2-3 months fishing in the nearshore and inshore waters surrounding Kiawah and Edisto Island should be some of the most productive for an action packed adventure.

This makes for a great time to get out on the water with your family , friends, and coworkers with one of our local full time fishing guides.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water. Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward