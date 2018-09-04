The Southside Report ~ September Fishing Forecast for Kiawah, Seabrook & North Edisto Islands

September reef fishing looks to be steady and action packed. Start at the 30 foot depths and keep moving depths until you find what you’re looking for.

Now’s the time to catch big redfish on the bottom. Start at Edisto 40 and if they aren’t there go to 60 feet of water. Drop cut menhaden or live menhaden, or mud minnows, until you figure out the hot bait.

For spade fish throw fresh shrimp, or jelly ball pieces, on a light rod with a couple of shots. Chunk the shrimp out and let it sink into the school.

Be patient…once they start to bite they get busy real fast. See a big fish on top, like barracuda, throw a menhaden on the swim path and watch the show.

With bluefish, Spanish mackerel, sharks, barracuda, and all the other species available vary your baits and presentations. Use floats and/or balloons on top.

Troll Rapala like stick baits. Throw big swim baits for an additional bait option. Match the bait color to the water color.

In-shore, Tarpon – look for these beasts around the beaches, and the mouths of the North Edisto or Stono Rivers. Throw menhaden or other live bait. Throw it right in front of the fish when you see them roll.

You can pick up trout but the focus is on flounder and redfish. With the lack of shrimp, mud minnows are the go to live bait. Expect flounder in the usual sandy places using live shrimp.

For redfish throw mud minnows under docks or to any lay-down like a fallen tree top.

Throw mud minnows, or live shrimp if you can get them, under a cork on the flats or use a sinker and throw the bait to the grass lines, creek openings, points, under docks, etc… .

Keep that Z-man jig head/micro swim bait handy to check for redfish and flounder. For sharks cut the head and tail off the menhaden, run a medium size hook through the bait with a 2 ounce egg sinker, throw it on a sandy flat and hold on.

Romancing the big redfish and sharks under the moonlight is still going to be a great way to catch fish in September. Night time fishing in-shore is very productive especially from the beaches.

For additional fun put a blue crab or cut-bait on a big hook and sinker on the flats – The Bonnet head shark bite will be terrific.

