Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – Aug. 2017

Hello anglers! August is on us and the heat will be a huge factor inshore. The bay water temperatures will be upper 80’s to low 90’s. If you plan to fish the shallows in the bay, I suggest early and late for those trout and redfish. Live pilchards, menhaden, finger mullet, and shrimp would be my choices for the flats. Top-water plugs will still produce some good fish; shrimp or shrimp imitations under corks will also work. As the sun comes up, I recommend moving a little deeper. I often hit the flats at daylight, then move to deeper docks, bridges or drop-offs as the water warms up.

Offshore, grouper fishing will be great; I saw many in July. Rig strong and drop big baits on at least one rod while fishing near structures. I prefer to catch a few sand perch or grunts before heading out to bottom fish. I always have a rod or two rigged with a 60-80 pound leader and a 7/0 hook for those big baits. I typically rig the other rods for snapper with a 4/0 and 30-40 pound leaders. Don’t be afraid to vary your rigs: some knocker rigs, double knocker rigs, free lines, and a couple jigs tied up. Jigs can help produce some snapper when triggerfish are robbing your natural baits. If you have the opportunity to troll to your next bottom fishing location, do so. Kings and mahi are all over the Gulf right now. I like to troll a skirted cigar minnow and a diving plug. They both work great and you will avoid tangles because they are running at different depths. Don’t forget to tip with 30-50 wire for the toothy surface feeders.

Surf fishing will produce ladyfish, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, pompano, whiting, redfish and many others. There are also lots of sharks being caught right now as well. I suggest you take a variety of rods, baits, and tackle to the beach and take advantage of the many fishing opportunities that await.

Good luck folks. Fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282