Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – Feb. 2018

Hello anglers!

February is one of those months we all scratch our heads a little bit. Nobody’s quite sure what the weather will bring. I’ve had years that it was so warm the Spanish mackerel piled in our bays in February. I’ve had other years that it was so cold everybody just went hunting instead. Watch those cold fronts and water temperatures and plan trips accordingly.

INSHORE:

I have a golden rule; if I see birds bombing the water, I go check it out! These birds are often bombing bait schools and more than likely there are predators underneath. If water temps are warm [mid 60’s and up], I will keep some spoons or Gotcha Plugs tied up. If the water is cold, I tend to stick to live and natural baits, or Berkley Gulps. There are many fish that will be moving under these bait schools large redfish, sharks and a few others top the list. Speaking of redfish, we’ll see the bulls run this month! Deep structure like bridges, docks, and rocks will produce many bites on live shrimp, baitfish and jigs. If you are looking for trout, don’t ask an old veteran…they won’t tell you. But the hints are to fish creeks, canals and bayous slow and low. Change depths and tactics until you have success.

OFFSHORE:

High relief structures will be holding many amberjack, trigger fish, and red snapper. I suggest drifting low-relief structure, such as hard bottom, coral reef, or any others that have low-relief to target those fish that are available for harvest this month. There will still be many flounder caught in the Gulf this month as well. Set up slow drifts or idle over and near these low structures rigged with live and or fresh cut baits for success.

SURF:

Big bull redfish will be caught from the surf all month. Crabs, shrimp, and a variety of baitfish will yield redfish on our beaches; whiting and a few white trout will be cruising the surf as well. You can’t lose by using shrimp. I also expect to see a few huge sharks caught this month from our beaches. Big fresh cut baits, or whole fresh natural baits will be the best bet.

Thanks for reading and fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282