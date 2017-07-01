Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – July 2017

Hello anglers. July is here and the fishing and the temperature will be hot!

OFFSHORE – The snapper and grouper will be the focus for most anglers this month. I suggest using large live baits, diving plugs, or jigs if you want to avoid the trigger fish. Most cut/dead baits dropped on structures outside Panama City pass will be torn apart by trigger fish before it hits bottom. Try drifting live hard bottom, and also fishing just off the structures, to score a few quality fish. Keep those big 60- to 80-pound leaders for the grouper on the bottom, but try going down to 30- to 40-pound leaders around mid-water column for a few big snapper. Also, the kings and mahi are getting thick, so its not a bad idea to troll from one spot to another. If I plan on fishing 1- to 5-miles offshore, I often troll that entire distance. Skirted cigar minnows and diving plugs are producing well; vary your speeds and depths until you get strikes. I always use 30- to 40-pound test wire leader while trolling the gulf. If you happen to see a school of mahi, you can toss Gotcha Plugs, buck tail jigs or small cut or live baits using a 20 pound fluorocarbon leader for success.

The surf fishing will be great this month. Live shrimp fished on the bottom will produce redfish, whiting, pompano, and many others. Sand fleas, crabs, and cut baits will also get some bites. There are some big jack crevalle, sharks, and bull reds cruising the beaches right now.

INSHORE – The back country water temperature will be super warm. I suggest setting your alarm clocks for 3 am and being on the water by 5 am if you want those big trout. They will still be cruising the shallows early and that will be your best chance. We will most likely see lots of afternoon showers and cooling periods in the evenings. There will also be shallow water opportunities for trout and redfish. Top-water plugs, live shrimp, soft plastics under corks, or live minnows on a free line will produce fish. I wouldn’t use any heavier than 30 pound fluorocarbon leaders for these fish in the shallows; leaders made with 15- to 20-pound test and braided main line are usually perfect.

Have fun folks, thanks for reading and fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282