Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – July 2018

Hello anglers! July is here and I don’t have to tell you it’s going to be hot so be sure to get an early start!

BAY: Fish those flats with top water plugs early and late. As the sun gets up, I go to live bait or soft plastics under the surface. Be sure to use light line for maximum casting distance. I prefer 6 pound diameter 20 lb. test braided line on the flats with a 20 lb. test fluorocarbon leader. This set up is light enough to allow casting distance, but strong enough to muscle a redfish away from a dock. Watch those tides! I love to catch an incoming tide if I get the chance. Not only does it allow me to navigate into more trout and redfish haunts, but the tide movement always sparks a bite. Be sure to work those docks and bridges also. Using shrimp and crabs for bait will produce fish this month.

GULF: Red snapper will be open for recreational harvest for a large portion of the month. You can’t beat a live cigar minnow fished over structure for hefty snapper. I would also drop some sand perch, pinfish, or grunts on heavier rigs for those grouper. Don’t forget that stinger rig free-lined for those king mackerel. Trolling is also a great idea this month. I would bring several different lures and duster rigs. Kings, mahi, and blackfin tuna will be right off the beach. I change trolling speeds and depths until I have success. Open water trolling can produce a few big fish for sure but I also like trolling around reefs. I prefer a diving plug and a cigar on a duster rig most times, but there are many other baits and tactics that will produce action.

SURF: Pompano, whiting, and redfish will be cruising the beaches. You can’t beat a live or fresh dead shrimp fished on the bottom. Keep a gotcha plug or spoon tied up for the Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and ladyfish. Lots of sharks will be caught this month from the beach. Big surf rods with a short wire shock leader baited with fresh cut bonito or ladyfish will be the ticket!

Thanks for reading and fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282