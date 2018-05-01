Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – May 2018

Hello anglers! May is the spark plug for summer’s engine! Here in the panhandle we have a pronounced arrival of migratory species every year. The primary reason is water temps: our area experiences cold fronts in winter and early spring that plummet water temps, creating unwelcoming conditions for many species. King and Spanish mackerel, mahi mahi, cobia, and tuna top the list of fish that visit us during the warm months. The inshore bay fishing also picks up as the waters warm up.

BAY: Trout and redfish will be moving and very aggressive on the flats this month. Toss top water plugs or soft plastics in less than 4 feet of water. Live shrimp and many live bait fish will yield some big bites as well. Spanish mackerel will be moving through our bay system so keep an eye out for birds bombing, and keep a couple of spoons and Gotcha Plugs tied up. The bridges and jetties will still be productive for many species; drop live shrimp, crabs and live bait fish.

GULF: Near shore reefs will be exciting! Be sure to vary your rigs, baits and applications to ensure you cover the spectrum of possibilities down there. I carry a multitude of rigs and baits this time of year. Have a couple of trolling rods tied up with diving plugs and skirted cigar minnows. I often troll between bottom fishing destinations. If you just want to have some fun, keep a stinger rig drifting behind the boat while fishing those reefs. A medium action spinning rod with 30- to 50-pound braided line, a short piece of 40 pound wire, and a treble hook baited with a live cigar minnow will entice a surface bite that might just make a memory.

SURF: The action along the beach will get better all month as more species migrate to our area. If you really want success, bring a cart with a rod rigged for all occasions. I suggest a few light spinners rigged with pompano jigs, spoons and Gotcha Plugs, and a surf rod or two with a large lead weight for casting distance rigged with live or fresh dead natural baits. Remember you need a wire leader before the hook if sharks and kings are around.

Good luck, thanks for reading and fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282