Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound – Sept. 2017

Hello anglers! September is a great month for fishing our local waters. It’s still warm enough to host those warm water pelagics and we might get lucky and catch a break from the heat from time to time.

Inshore: It’s a fantastic time to work those deep holes, docks, rocks, and bridges. I recommend fishing these areas with a variety of baits. I often have two people tossing live shrimp or pilchards and two people dropping large live or fresh cut baits at the same time. This allows you to cover the spectrum of species available in any particular spot. Trout and redfish will be chewing on the flats, but I would fish live baits or top water plugs early and late in the day for shallow water success.

Offshore: Grouper and various types of snapper will be waiting for a bite to eat. Drop cut baits and live minnows over structure and rest assured something will bite…again I always drop a variation of baits and rigs. Knocker and double knocker rigs with 3/0- to 7/0-size hooks with 30- to 60-lb. test fluorocarbon leaders are my favorites for bottom fishing. I also keep a free lined minnow on the surface for that stray king mackerel or Mahi Mahi. I also troll in between bottom fishing locations to help fill the box and add excitement to the trip. Skirted cigar minnows and diving plugs will produce this month. Be sure to tip those rigs with 30- to 50-lb. test wire leaders.

Surf: Lots of sharks and bull redfish are being caught on our beaches right now, as well as pompano, whiting, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, ladyfish and more. I would take a couple big surf rods rigged with heavy leaders and a pyramid weights and cast shrimp, crabs, and cut bait, also bring a couple smaller spinning rods rigged with spoons, Gotcha Plugs or jigs for surf fishing success.

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282